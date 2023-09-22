Homecoming Mums: The story behind the Texas-sized tradition

Example video title will go here for this video

As personalized as mums are, they tie many stories together

In this KHOU 11+ special, we explore the fascinating world of homecoming mums: a Texas-sized tradition that's as vibrant as the people who create and wear them.

What started as a simple token of affection from a teen boy to his girl evolved into a tradition of mammoth proportions. Homecoming mums today are more than just accessories. They’re a statement. Each one tells a story with charms and trinkets chosen to represent the passions and dreams of the person who wears it. The cherished tradition is now more inclusive than it’s ever been, welcoming people from all walks of life and celebrating the diversity of Texas. Also taking root: A boom of women-owned small businesses all across the state, so-called mum moms who tend to the tradition.

"Alexis, how much were your mums?" a creator asked in one video.

Look up “homecoming mums” on social media and you'll turn up quite a variety of posts. High school girls from one end of Texas to the other use apps like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to show off their mum-strosities, which can come with a steep price.

"I think that's a real call to action for Texans. It's a challenge, but also a reality that we embrace wholeheartedly in light-hearted, beautiful, unique ways that is just not true in other states," Schultz said. "The cultural influence on homecoming mums is why we see how big we could make a mum like we're Texans. That's what we do."

That’s when mums met moms armed with hot glue guns and the mantra that everything’s bigger in Texas.

"Then what started happening is the DIY movement as we know it. The very beginning of the DIY movement really started happening when large retail box stores started popping up," said Schultz. "Well, guess where they started? In Texas. Michael's was founded in Texas in the '70s, then Hobby Lobby's headquarters is in Oklahoma City. So the supply chain of artificial flowers basically started in North Texas."

Flash forward to the 1950s and '60s when Texas experienced a huge population boom and florists couldn’t fill all the orders with live mums, so they got the idea to make them out of artificial materials in advance.

"And so it was a natural marriage of football, dating conventions and floral availability," Schultz said.

"During this time in our country's history, chrysanthemums were all the rage. Brides were using them for their bridal bouquets. They're a fall flower and they're super hearty," said Schultz.

This is back in the 1910s and 1920s when social conventions were very formal. An invitation to, say, a dance typically included a corsage for the ladies.

"I spent about a summer digging into old newspapers from not just from across Texas, but across the country," Schultz explained. "What was interesting to me was to go all the way back. So I took some I took different tracks. I looked at the start of football in America."

Her book Mumentous is full of original photos and mostly-true stories about this super-sized high school institution.

"In Texas, homecoming mums are the perfect example of us wearing our hearts on our sleeves," said Amy Schultz, the woman who literally wrote the book on mums. "I think people who grew up with the tradition and value it from a young age understand this, but a mum is not one day. A mum is the anticipation of the mum. Then after that, the mum lives on the kid's wall in their bedroom. "

"It's just a fun time for all of us. We as staff, we love it. We love to see the kids engaging in the school," Adedipe said. "We have a diverse population and it's good to see kids who are not from Texas, who are not from the United States getting into it and putting their flavor into the mums."

"It's something different," she said. "Everyone looks excited because it's customized. You get to walk around with something that only you have."

"I've just always liked Hello Kitty. I have like a little one hanging in my car and this year my backpack is Hello Kitty and my keys. So I was like, 'Oh, that'd be cool if I had a Hello Kitty mum,'" she said. "It doesn't have to be traditional. Everybody thinks, 'Oh, I have to have certain colors or it has to be this way.' You can literally do whatever you want and just put it on there. As long as like you like it, people are going to like it either way because people don't really care."

"I kind of wanted to do something that went along with me to be original," said junior Madison Anderson. "So I asked to get a pop of purple just to make it pop. I thought it looked pretty cute."

"I can make it my own," said junior Marlowe Williams. "I have my Batman (bear)."

Another trademark of Cinco Ranch mums is the bears, which you'll spot smack dab in the middle of the flowers.

"I think it's a good Texas tradition, like especially for seniors to have bigger mums to express their seniority and stuff," junior Camille Corrence weighed in. "I think it's just to show the Texas tradition."

"They are huge," added senior Jenna Jenkins, showing off her senior mum. "That's when you put on all the bells and whistles and all the lights. It's an excuse to kind of dress up and have fun."

"Freshman and sophomore are usually maroon and white," shared junior Valerie Mendez. "It gets bigger as the grades go up. The junior is silver and senior is gold or pink."

"(It's) lively. A little louder than normal. You can feel the energy. It's different," said Samuel Adedipe, associate principal. "They want everyone to see their mums. We want to see them."

On Homecoming Day, mum ribbons, flowers, boas and, of course, bells bring new life to the hallways of Cinco Ranch.

"My very first time I saw a mum, I was like, 'What the heck is that?'" laughed Bailey Hockett, a senior at Cinco Ranch High School in Katy.

"It was very, very sweet. A lot of girls were crying. They saw how kind it was," Williams said. "There was this one little guy who was like, 'For me, really?' And he was so excited."

Marlowe Williams was part of the group handing the mums and garters out.

"He got a garter from the Cougar Stars and he's loving it today," she shared. "He just was really excited just to be a part of it. I don't really know he knew what a garter was when he was getting one, but he was just like, 'Oh, this is really fun.'"

One example comes from Cinco Ranch, every member of the Cougar Stars dance team made mums and garters for students in the school’s special education program, including senior Ella Skagg’s little brother, who has Down syndrome.

"Kids are really trying to figure out how to make this tradition more inclusive, which I find to be very heartwarming," said Schultz. "If there's anything that's being disruptive right now about the tradition, I actually think that's what it is."

What historically has been a pretty exclusive practice – one that centered around a boy asking a girl out and having the means to make or buy a mum – has evolved.

From 'No' to 'I love it' : First-time mum-maker experiences a change of heart

This was Williams' first year making a garter or mum, a project she admits seemed a little intimidating at first. But, along with her mom, she got help during a visit to the Cinco Ranch High School Band Booster Mum Room.

"We have everything from bears to ribbons to chains and Garlands, finished mums and finished garters, flowers, all sorts of stuff," listed off Heather Martin, who oversaw the mum room.

In the weeks leading up to homecoming, she taught classes every weekend, guiding students and parents through the process.

"There are so many options and so many ways to customize what you want that really the sky is open," said Martin.

In the mum room, class participants start by shopping. They choose a mum, trinkets, ribbons, braids and, since it’s for Cinco Ranch, bears.

"I tell people, even in class, there's no homecoming police. There's no mum police. So you make it however you want to make it and it will be the personalized, amazing creation that you put together," Martin said. "Whatever you come up with, it will be beautiful and wonderful and you will learn a lot in the process."

At one of her final classes of the 2023 homecoming season, Martin recounted the story of a junior who came in by himself.

"He pulled things for himself for a garter and made his date a mum all by himself," she smiled. "It was very rewarding to see him with his finished mum at the end."

Usually, Martin said students came in with parents.

"I love that," she said. "That's that that's so sweet to see. It's good, you know, quality bonding time."

That’s what drew first-time mum-maker Deilia Williams, who used to work at KHOU 11, to the class, even though she was skeptical when Marlowe first pitched idea of building it on their own.

"'Oh, goodness. Can we just pay someone? Can I just write a check? Can I just give you money, please? I'm not doing this. I don't want to do this. This is the dumbest thing I've ever seen in my life,'" Deilia remembered thinking.

Ultimately, she gave in.

"I wanted to do something with my daughter because I only have two years left with her before she goes to college. When else am I going to stand in a room for 2 hours and do a craft with her uninterrupted by a phone? That I hold sacred. That is important to me," explained Deilia. "So we came in and we did it."

That change in heart inspired a change in perspective.