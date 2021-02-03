H-E-B to continue requiring masks of employees, while 'urging' customers to wear one

Effective March 10, Texas's broad mask mandate will be repealed. Visitors to H-E-B can still expect to see them.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he would be repealing his statewide mask-wearing mandate effective March 10, but visitors to H-E-B will still see them for the foreseeable future.

In a statement sent to KENS 5 following Abbott's announcement, the popular Texas grocery chain said it plans to continue requiring face coverings of its employees, while the company will also "urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores."

H-E-B has largely required customers to wear a mask in its stores since last summer, even in places where it wasn't mandated by local coronavirus orders. The company says its mask policies are expected to remain in place "until more Texans and our partners have access to the COVID-19 vaccine."

Below is the full statement: