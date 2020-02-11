Have you seen him? 82-year-old man last seen in Spring, Texas

George Simons has grey hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white turtle neck shirt with brown pants.

TEXAS, USA — Authorities in Harris County are asking for help in finding a missing 82-year-old man last seen Sunday.

George R. Simons was last seen around noon in the 3700 block of Old Timber Lane in Spring, Texas. He was driving a white 2011 Honda Pilot with Texas license plate BTY8087.

The Harris County Constables Office Precinct 4 says Simons has a cognitive impairment, and officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

He is 5’ 10" and weighs around 163 pounds. Simons has grey hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white turtle neck shirt with brown pants.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, contact the Harris County Constables Office Precinct 4 at (281) 376-3472.