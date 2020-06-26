Have you seen him? 76-year-old man last seen in Dallas

The Silver Alert was issued Friday after James Ray Jones was last seen driving a grey 2014 Honda CRV in Dallas.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is searching for a 76-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.

James Ray Jones was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of Leaside Drive in Dallas driving a grey 2014 Honda CRV with Texas license plate DVY5547.

Police said Jones has a cognitive impairment and poses a threat to their own health and safety. He is 6’ 2” weighing around 190 pounds with blue eyes. He was seen wearing reading glasses, an orange collared shirt and blue jeans. Authorities also said he cannot straighten his right elbow.