H-E-B increases pay for hourly employees

The Texas grocery chain announced that its Temporary Texas Proud Pay program will transition into long-term, permanent investments for its employees.

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B is giving a big thank you to its employees by giving them a pay increase.

The Texas grocery chain announced that its Temporary Texas Proud Pay program will transition into long-term, permanent investments in its people. It will include accelerated and enhanced pay increases for store and supply chain hourly partners, the company said on its website.

"We believe this crisis will be around for an indeterminate amount of time and our goal is to reward our partners for their hard work and dedication with more than temporary bonuses," said H-E-B.

This will make the pray increase the largest in the history of the company. "The accelerated and enhanced permanent pay increases are worth more than twice the amount of the temporary program for the average partner over one year, and considerably more over their careers," the website says.