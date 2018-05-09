AUSTIN - H-E-B announced it has signed a long-term lease in east Austin and intends to develop a "world-class tech facility and innovation lab for its growing H-E-B digital team and Favor."

Favor is an Austin-based on-demand delivery service that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of H-E-B. The new facility will be located at 2416 E. Sixth St.

Along with this office expansion, H-E-B and Favor reportedly plan to add "several hundred jobs" to the local economy. The company is "actively hiring across all areas of expertise, including product management, product design and software engineering," according to a media release.

H-E-B said the company hopes to establish itself as a technology leader in Texas.

H-E-B

“This state-of-the-art space will be a hub for creativity and innovation as we continue to develop the ultimate digital experience for our customers,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B Chief Digital Officer and Favor CEO and President. “Bringing H-E-B and Favor closer together will allow us to promote collaboration between our two companies as we strengthen our commitment to building out H-E-B’s omnichannel services.”

Click here for career opportunities on the H-E-B and Favor websites.

H-E-B said it continues to enhance its digital offerings with the expansion of its delivery and curbside service, which the company said is available in more than 145 locations across the Lone Star State and is on track to reach 165 stores in 2018.

© 2018 KENS