Governor Greg Abbott announces Mexico fulfillment of water delivery

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the fulfillment obligations of Mexico to deliver water to the United States over a five-year cycle.

Signed on Feb. 3, 1944, the water treaty obligates Mexico to deliver 1.7 million acre-feet of water.

The current cycle of fulfillment began on Oct. 25, 2015, and will end on Oct. 24, 2020.

The delivery of the water is vital to the irrigation of crops, supplying water to municipalities, and conducting mining and industrial operations along the Rio Grande in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott states how the water is an essential need for Texans with providing food and growing crops.