WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott to speak in San Antonio on coronavirus response and PPE in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Abbott is speaking at the Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse in San Antonio today after receiving and update on personal protective equipment.

Abbott will be joined by TDEM Chief Nim Kidd.

Abbott said that the opening of schools and the upcoming flu season will increase the need for PPE in the near future.

He announced that last night, President Trump reauthorized and extended federal funding for the National Guard to remain in service through the end of the calendar year.