Texas launching new multimedia campaign to spotlight fentanyl dangers

Governor Abbott announced the new effort as part of an update into the state's "One Pill Kills" campaign to curtain fentanyl deaths.

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday announced a $10 million public awareness campaign to educate Texans about recognizing and combatting fentanyl dangers, as part of a larger update on the state's "One Pill Kills" initiative.

Abbott also said the state would be sending new shipments of Narcan – a medication which can be used to save individuals in an overdose emergency – to all 254 counties. Those allotments will be provided based on county population.

The "One Pill Kills" initiative brings together Texas families, law enforcement, state officials, education leaders, health care professionals, and other fentanyl advocates to raise awareness about the growing fentanyl deaths, the governor's office said.

The governor announced fentanyl and the opioid crisis as priorities in his 2023 State of the State address earlier this year.

A statewide campaign will feature signs and posters in and around over 350 Texas DPS offices as well as an informational webpage with resources regarding the anti-fentanyl campaign.

