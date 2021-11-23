Gov. Greg Abbott announces re-election bid, Allen West makes candidacy official

Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is running for re-election while Allen West said he filed the paperwork to become a candidate for Texas Governor.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he has filed for re-election.

The Texas gubernatorial election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

Abbott was elected governor in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. He's a member of the Republican Party and served as Texas Attorney General from 2002 to 2015. Before that, he was a member of the Texas Supreme Court from 1996 to 2001.

Abbott posted this video to his Twitter account along with the announcement:

Today I filed for re-election!



We must continue to secure our border, support our police, & keep Texas a job creation machine.



With your help, Texas will remain the best state in America. pic.twitter.com/Do9GIJ9ESR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 23, 2021

Allen West

Allen West, a former Florida state representative and current Chair of the Texas Republican Party, also announced that he filed the paperwork to be a candidate for governor. Here's what he posted to Twitter:

West would be running against Abbott in the Republican primary.

Beto O'Rourke

On Nov. 15, Beto O'Rourke announced he was running for governor.

O'Rourke's camp announced it broke a record for a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, saying he raised $2 million in the first 24 hours.

O'Rourke is a former Texas state representative.

I’m running for governor.



Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas. A Texas big enough for all of us.



Join us: https://t.co/eMY5wwf6an pic.twitter.com/yrG1WOkpqk — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 15, 2021

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey hasn't officially stated that he will run for governor, he has publicly expressed interest multiple times over the past year. In March, the actor discussed the potential run in an appearance on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" podcast. And in November of last year, he said he wouldn't be opposed to running and that it would all be "up to the people."