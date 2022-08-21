Gov. Abbott activates state resources amid severe weather threat

Abbott directed the TDEM to mobilize state resources to assist Texas communities expected to receive heavy rain and flooding.

TEXAS, USA — As more rain moves over Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott held a statewide weather briefing on Saturday with more than 350 city and county leaders along with first responders from around the state to plan for severe weather.

Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to mobilize state resources to assist Texas communities expected to receive heavy rain and flooding through the coming week.

During the call, Abbott assured locate officials and first responders that the State is ready to ensure all needs are met amid the heavy rain potential. He spoke directly with Cameron County, El Paso and Amarillo officials to discuss any needs their communities might have as they face inclement weather.

"I urge Texans to remain alert about changing weather conditions, take the active weather threats seriously, and heed the guidance of local officials as storms bringing rain and flood concerns push through our state," Abbott said in a media release. "The State of Texas is using all means necessary to support local community efforts to protect life and property, and it’s essential that communities across the state take proactive measures to keep all Texans safe."

According to the release, the TDEM has coordinated and positioned more than 250 personnel and more than 100 pieces of equipment. Resources have been placed across the state for activation if needed:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX): 6 Texas A&M Task Force 1 (TXTF 1) swiftwater boat squads

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): 2 Search & Rescue Boat Teams

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): Tactical Marine Unit; 3 Helicopters with hoist capabilities

Texas National Guard: 3 Helicopters and 3 Ground Transportation Companies totaling more than 60 vehicles and more than 150 personnel

Texas Emergency Medical Task Force (TX-EMTF): 2 Severe Weather Packages including ambulances, ambulance buses, and emergency medical service personnel

Here are flood preparedness and safety tips to follow during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information.

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: ready.gov/kit

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.

