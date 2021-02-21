Gov. Abbott to address Texas's recovery efforts from San Antonio

Millions of Texans continue to pick up the pieces following a week of historic, and historically devastating, winter weather.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to provide an update Sunday afternoon on "the state's efforts to provide water and other resources" as residents continue to recover from a historic winter storm that crippled utility services in various communities.

Water outages, damaged infrastructure and the potential for exorbitantly high electric bills are some of the issues Texans face after a week of consistent sub-freezing temperatures and hours-long power outages.

State leaders are already discussing ways to alleviate the financial burden on those who are facing high bills, which comes after Texas emergency managements officials admitted they weren't ready for this week's storms to pummel the state and drain resources in the way that they did.

Meanwhile, the federal government is also stepping in to help. On Saturday, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for Texas, which frees up funding for grants to help with home repair, temporary rehousing and other aid.