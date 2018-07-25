Float Fest in San Marcos draws thousands of tubers to the river. Two days of floating, camping and music bring locals and visitors to the hill country.

The festival has pledged to take care of the nature in and around the festival boundaries. On Earth Day last year, Float Fest said:

"The San Marcos River is the heart and soul of Float Fest; that is why, since our inception in 2014, we at Float Fest have sought to organize our festival in order to leave the San Marcos River and the surrounding area in even better condition than when we arrived "

With the festival wrapping up last weekend, clean-up crews are sharing their experience of living up to Float Fest's pledge. Zach Halfin and about 40 other paid workers were hired to conduct above-water trash collection. Halfin described a proactive approach that included helping tubers avoid hazards or tipping over. This tactic was aimed at eradicating accidental litter spillage into the San Marcos river. Crew members also collected trash from tubers and picked up floating trash as the festival progressed.

Halfin reports his team collected 1,350 pounds of aluminum, 190 pounds of recyclable plastic and 800 pounds of deflated tubes, glass and other items. Much of the garbage included beer cans, plastic water bottles, clothing items, cigarette butts and pieces of food packaging.

The above-water crew was paid $20 per hour and worked roughly 18 hours over the two day festival. Halfin said another company was hired for underwater clean-up.

Clothing items and 15 pairs of sandals retrieved in the collection are being washed and donated to people displaced in an apartment fire last week.

Halfin and several of the crew members are experienced in river clean-up efforts. Some have volunteer experience through the group The Eyes of the San Marcos River.

Based on his knowledge of the river and typical spots where trash accumulates, Halfin said he believes there was less trash in the river after Float Fest than before the busy weekend. He credits the proactive approach to preventing the litter.

