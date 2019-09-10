FRIO COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.

According to the Moore Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the house to find it fully engulfed in flames. No residents were in the home during the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Moore VFD says Big Foot Volunteer Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.

The fire department told KENS 5 Wednesday morning that the "fire is under investigation at this time." This is a developing story.