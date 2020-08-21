At least one person suffered severe burns in explosion near city's refinery district, here's what we know right now.

There has been a large amount of videos and pictures coming into the newsroom and 3News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were dispatched to an explosion near the Port of Corpus Christi and refinery row. Officials tell 3News at least one person suffered severe burns in the explosion.

Fire Chief for the City of Corpus Christi, Robert Rocha, says RTFC and CCFD are on the scene near Lantana and Up River Road.

One person was taken to Bay Area Hospital by helicopter and several others by ambulance. Chief Rocha says two others refused treatment at the scene.

Chief Rocha says citizens should not be concerned about hazardous materials and reveals the Emergency Management has not been called to action, nor have any evacuations have been ordered.

Rocha says a large amount of smoke from Friday morning's explosion is being pushed away from the city by winds.

Valero Refinery officials have confirmed the explosion did not occur on their property. According to witnesses, the explosion appeared to have come from the Port of Corpus Christi, but authorities are working to confirm a location.

There has been a large amount of videos and pictures coming into the newsroom from viewers and witnesses. 3News has a crew headed on the scene gathering details and more information.