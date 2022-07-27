All-female group breaks Texas skydiving record

The group of 40 women formed a single-point formation, the largest the state has seen.

HOUSTON — An all-female group of skydivers from Houston broke a Texas record for tandem jumping in San Marcos last week.

The group of forty women managed to perfect a single-point formation before deploying their parachutes and landing safely on the ground.

The group’s leader says only about 13 percent of skydivers are female. She hopes that feats like this will encourage more girls and women to consider giving the sport a try.

“We have two airplanes, everybody goes barreling out of the airplanes,” said skydiver and the jump’s lead organizer Helaine Rumaner.

It makes sense that she would be the organizer, she has jumped out of planes quite a few times.

“4,700 [jumps],” Rumaner said.

The record-beaking mid-air maneuver took countless hours of practice and attempts to perfect.

“If somebody has the wrong grip, if they took an arm instead of a leg, it’s not a record,” Rumaner said. “We have to go up and make another jump.”

The jumpers leap from the plane at different times and are sometimes far from their assigned spots in the formation.

“It’s all in your body movements,” Rumaner said. “If I want to move forward I’m going to extend my legs to help drive me forward, and if I need to stop I’m going to stick my arms out because it all depends on how the air is hitting your body.”

Rumaner said that in all their jumps, nobody was seriously hurt.

“People break an ankle when they land, hit the airplane on the way out,” Rumaner said. “No broken necks.”

“It's freeing, just to be able to feel the wind on your body,” skydiver Angela Scoggins said.

With close to a thousand jumps under her belt, Scoggins hasn’t been doing this nearly as long as some of the other ladies, but ever since she discovered tandem sky diving, she’s been hooked.