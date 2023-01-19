FBI needs your help finding missing teen

19-year-old Edgar Martinez Jr was last seen wearing an orange sweater, blue and white basketball shorts and white sandals on December 21.

LAREDO, Texas — The FBI wants your help trying to find a teenager who hasn't been seen since December 21.

19-year-old Edgar Martinez Jr. was last seen wearing an orange sweater, blue and white basketball shorts and white sandals.

He is 5'11" and weighs approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a short beard and mustache.

Martinez had been employed as a security gate guard for the oil fields near Laredo.

He was spotted getting into a red single cab Chevy truck at 7 p.m. on December 21.

Although Martinez’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, it is believed he may be in Texas or in Mexico and may be the victim of a kidnapping.

If you know where he is, please call the FBI at (210) 225-6741.

Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

