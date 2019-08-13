NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from July 15.

The New Braunfels Police Department is warning residents of fake money spreading throughout the city.

According to a Facebook post from NBPD, the department has seen an increase in reports of novelty currency being used to fraudulently pay for services or property.

The department offered a list of what residents can look out for in order to spot counterfeit bills. Those steps include checking for bills marked with "In Props We Trust," "For Motion Picture Purposes," or "replica," as well as checking for Asian writing or symbols; and checking the size and feel of the bill.

Residents who spot these bills should not accept the fake money as a form of payment, police said; they should immediately report the incident to NBPD by calling (830) 221-4100.

According to NBPD, people trying to use the bills may not be aware that they are fake. Police said that the situation "doesn't have to be confrontational. Explain the situation to the other person and call police for assistance."

In July, police in Kerrville warned their residents about several incidents involving counterfeit cash. Those bills featured red Chinese characters, watermarks that are missing or altered, and unusual texture.

