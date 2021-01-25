You have until April to renew your expired Texas driver's license, ID card

Many Texans are eligible to renew thier licenses and ID cards online. You can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety wants to remind all Texans carrying an expired license and identification card that they have until April to renew.

The waiver on expired driver licenses (DLs) and identification cards (IDs) end on April 14, 2021. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott granted a waiver in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed Texans with driver's licenses expiring on or after March 13, 2020, to not have to renew them.

The waiver also applies to those with commercial DLs, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election identification certificates.

How to renew your license or ID card online

You may be able to avoid going to a driver's license office by renewing your license online at texas.gov. You can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639.

The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.

How to schedule your appointment with a driver's license office

You must schedule an appointment with your local driver's license office to renew your license or identification card.

To schedule an appointment, visit the online appointment scheduler.

DPS said if you're unable to find an appointment at the office of your choice, check back for availability at that office or other nearby locations.

All offices offer a limited number of same-day appointments. These appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To assist customers needing in-office DL services, designated high-volume offices are offering expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

For more information on how to renew your license, click here.