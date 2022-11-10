x
Texas

Execution date set for ex-Missouri City officer who hired a hitman to kill his wife in 1994

Robert Fratta was convicted of capital murder twice in the death of his estranged wife, Farah.

HOUSTON — Robert Fratta, a former Missouri City officer who paid a hitman to kill his wife in 1994, finally has an execution date. 

A judge said Fratta is to be put to death on Jan. 10, 2023. 

Investigators said he paid the hitman $1,000 and a Jeep to kill Farah Fratta, the mother of their three children.

According to prosecutors, Fratta was motivated by money from an insurance policy and a bitter custody battle. 

"This order today was a long time coming for the victim's family. They are looking for closure," the prosecutor said Tuesday after the date was set. "And on behalf of them, I know January 2023 cannot get here fast enough."

Fratta's first conviction was thrown out because of inadmissible evidence. He was convicted again in a 2009 retrial. 

The man he hired to find a gunman and the guy who actually pulled the trigger are also on death row.

