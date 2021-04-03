ERCOT plans meeting on winter storm as CEO is removed and new details come to light

The Technical Advisory Committee will hold a meeting on Friday, March 5 to review power failures. Four power plants in San Antonio went down a number of times.

SAN ANTONIO — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas will hold a special meeting on Friday to review the winter storm that left many across the state without power in frigid conditions.

This comes after CEO Bill Magness announced he was stepping down from his position, and as more information about power failures during the storm come to light.

Data released Thursday shows that four CPS Energy stations in San Antonio went down a combined 87 times during the storm:

Braunig: 7 units that went down a total of 29 times

Calaveras: 3 units that went down a total of 16 times

Leon Creek: 4 units that went down a total of 41 times

Commerce St. ESS: 1 unit that went down once