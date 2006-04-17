If voluntary conservation isn't enough, ERCOT could issue an Energy Emergency Alert

Even if ERCOT takes it up a notch, rolling outages will only be possible if they get to Level 3.

TEXAS, USA — With temperatures soaring across the state, ERCOT has asked Texans to voluntarily conserve energy. If more conservation is needed, they could issue an Energy Emergency Alert.

While that would raise the concern level, it doesn’t necessarily mean rolling outages are going to happen. The Energy Emergency Alert has three different levels, with the first two designed to bring more generation to the grid.

The alert goes to Level 1 if operating reserves get below 2,300 MW and aren’t expected to recover for 30 minutes. If that happens, all available generation is brought online and any undeployed reserves are released.

Level 2 is reached if reserves drop below 1,750 MW and aren’t expected to recover within 30 minutes. If that happens, large industrial customers are paid to reduce power and more reserves are deployed.

Level 3 happens when operating reserves drop below 1,430 MW. Transmission companies are told to reduce their demand on electrical systems. It’s in Level 3 that rolling outages are possible. According to ERCOT, the outages are the last resort to prevent system-wide outages.

ERCOT has only ordered rolling outages four times.

December 22, 1989

April 17, 2006

February 2, 2011

February 15-18, 2021

If you rely on power for medical reasons, have a backup plan in place, whether battery backups or by generator.

