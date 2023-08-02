'Equity is not equality' | Abbott's office clarifies memo against 'diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives'

Governor Abbott's office sent state agencies a memo warning against diversity initiatives over the weekend. Now an office spokesperson is clarifying the statement.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Gregg Abbott's Chief of Staff, Gardner Pate, sent out a memo to all state agencies and public universities last weekend warning against using illegal hiring policies in the name of "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion."

The memo stated:

"As Texans, we celebrate the diversity of our State and the presence of a workforce that represents our rich culture. In recent years, however, the innocuous-sounding notion of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has been manipulated to push policies that expressly favor some demographic groups to the detriment of others. Indeed, rather than increasing diversity in the workplace, these DEI initiatives are having the opposite effect and are being advanced in ways that proactively encourage discrimination in the workplace."

The memo did not, however, detail any policy being used at any specific agency. It did mention "screenings" in general:

"Illegally adding DEI requirements as a screening tool in hiring practices or using DEI as a condition of employment leads to the exclusion and alienation of individuals from the workplace."

On Wednesday, Governor Abbott's press office provided more specific comments on the memo:

"The letter from the Governor’s chief of staff is a reminder that state agencies and public universities must follow federal and state law in their hiring practices. Both federal and state law make equity quotas illegal. Equity is not equality. Here in Texas, we give people a chance to advance based on talent and merit. Aspiring to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream, we should not be judged by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character,” Spokeswoman Renae Eze stated.

The original memo did not mention "equity quotas."

Additionally, neither the original memo nor the clarification said anything about student.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently in the process of deciding two different cases on whether institutions of higher education use race as a factor in admissions: Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina.