x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Texas

Elon Musk denies reports that he is planning to build a private airport outside Austin

Sources told Austonia about the development, but Musk denied it on Twitter Thursday.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Tech tycoon Elon Musk has denied reports that he is planning to build a private airport outside Austin.

Sources told Austonia that the airport would spring up east of Austin near the Bastrop area. Austonia reported that the airport would allow for Musk's private jet travel as well as service for his executives and possibly his companies.

However, Musk put the rumor to rest on Twitter Thursday.

"Tesla is 5 mins from Austin International airport," Musk tweeted, "Would be silly to build another private airport, however the existing commercial airport needs another runway, as Austin is growing fast!" 

Musk has a sizeable presence in Austin and Texas overall. His Tesla Gigafactory, located on Tesla Road, serves as the company's global headquarters. 

SpaceX launches many rockets from Boca Chica Beach south of Brazos Island State Park. The company may even build in Bastrop. Then there's The Boring Company headquartered in Pflugerville.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man breaks in, steals more than 20 briskets from la Barbecue restaurant

One person dead following a single-vehicle crash on MoPac

Corpus Christi's Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says

Texas cities say streaming giants Disney, Hulu and Netflix owe them millions of dollars in unpaid fees

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out