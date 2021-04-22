This overlooked ordinance almost forced three families out of their homes

Three families living in recreational vehicles as their homes are being built were asked to find a different place to live.

ELMENDORF, Texas — The coronavirus pandemic complicated both short- and long-term plans for many, including three families in Elmendorf.

Alma Nevares, Jorge Galeazzi and Heather Silver were each in the process of building homes on their respective properties—then the pandemic struck. Nevares’s family and Galeazzi both struggled to find work, leaving them financially unable to continue construction at the same pace. Meanwhile, Silver encountered some delays in construction.

All were living in recreational vehicles on their properties until they could complete construction when each received notice from the City of Elmendorf informing them they would need to vacate their properties in a matter of weeks. According to the notices, the families were in violation of a city zoning ordinance, which prohibited people from living in RVs on the property.

City attorney Michael Guevara said the properties have been zoned as residential for more than a decade. However, each family said they were unaware of the ordinance until after they bought the land.

Guevara said he has empathy for the families, but went on to say the zoning ordnances are in place to assure property owners a certain degree of uniformity when purchasing land.

“The problem that you have when you have people who are out of compliance with the zoning ordinances and continue to get away with it is it tends to breed additional noncompliance,” Guevara said. “And then, all of a sudden, now you're not dealing with one or two or three—we're actually dealing with six different properties in that same little area.”

Guevara and Elmendorf Police Chief Marco Pena said they have given the families several extensions as they navigate the rigors of the pandemic, but more than a year later the leniency must expire at some point. Families can face fines of up to $500 for each day they aren't in compliance.

Nevares's family said they, too, would prefer not to be living in an RV. Nevares said they sold their big home and purchased the property, which they intended to build a home on until her husband lost his job during the building process. What income the family did have, she said, went to bills, food and other necessities.

However, in the meantime, her husband and his friends with backgrounds in construction have completed projects here and there to move construction farther along.

“We’ve pretty much spent all our savings and everything on this land,” Nevares said. “And now they're telling us that we can't stay here anymore.”

She described the ordeal as a nightmare, telling KENS 5 she would have never sold her home and purchased land had she known they would hit hard times financially, prolonging the amount of time the family of six lived in their “tiny” recreational vehicle.

In Galeazzi’s situation, he had blueprints, a permit and plans squared away until he lost his job. He pondered where the city wants him and his neighbors to go “knowing that we're broke.” While the city has given them all extensions, he said officials don’t have to worry about the families taking longer than needed, noting, like Nevares, he didn’t want to live in a recreational vehicle his whole life.

Silver’s situation is different in that her family’s home is nearing completion and is pending a few final touches.