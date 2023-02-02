Eagle Pass police searching for missing county constable

It's unknown when Evelyn Guardado disappeared.

SAN ANTONIO — Police in Eagle Pass say they're looking for a missing 24-year-old county constable, Evelyn Guardado.

Authorities haven't said when Guardado went missing or where in town she was last seen. They said she stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information as to Guardado's whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Eagle Pass Police Department at (830)773-9044 ext. 2053.

