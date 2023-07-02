Remains found in South Texas 'likely' body of missing 24-year-old woman

Evelyn Guardado was reported missing to the Eagle Pass Police Department Feb 1.

SAN ANTONIO — Police in Eagle Pass have likely found the remains of a missing 24-year-old woman last seen several days ago.

Evelyn Guardado was reported missing to Eagle Pass police on Feb. 1.

The remains were found in the northern part of Maverick County. Eagle Pass police say the body is “most likely” that of Guardado.

The Medical Examiner will have to confirm the identity of the remains.

A male suspect was arrested in Medina County and faces murder charges.

On Monday, officials announced that they arrested a man who was in possession of her vehicle, and he has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

If you have any information on this case, you're urged to contact the Eagle Pass Police Department at (830)773-9044 ext. 2053.

