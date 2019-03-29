FRISCO, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot after trying to make a traffic stop on the Dallas North Tollway on Friday afternoon, and authorities were still searching for the suspect Friday night, officials said.

The trooper was taken to a Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, where he underwent surgery. He was out of surgery by 9 p.m. and "physicians say it went well," said Lt. Lonny Haschel, DPS spokesman.

The incident happened near the Dallas North Tollway and Lebanon Road, ending up in the parking lot of the La Valencia at Starwood apartments. As of 9 p.m., several law enforcement agencies were still in the area, searching for the suspect.

The trooper had tried to stop a car for a traffic violation on the Tollway, near Spring Creek Boulevard. Instead, the driver of the car fled the trooper, heading north on the Tollway to the Lebanon Road exit.

The driver then went into the nearby La Valencia at Starwood apartments and pulled over. At some point, the trooper was shot, Haschel said.

The trooper was taken by a Frisco police officer to a local hospital for treatment. He was still undergoing treatment about 5 p.m. Friday.

The suspect was still at large in the area, Haschel said. Police were asking residents to stay inside as authorities searched for the suspect.

Police had said they were responding to an "active situation" involving a trooper at a Frisco apartment complex on Friday afternoon, but few details were initially released.

On Twitter, police warned residents to stay clear of the area of the 6800 block of Lebanon Road, at the La Valencia at Starwood apartments, just off the Dallas North Tollway. Officers had shut down eastbound Lebanon, from Starwood to Dallas Parkway.

Southbound Dallas Parkway was closed south of Lebanon.

At the scene, officers could be seen standing behind a police vehicle with their guns drawn, pointed near the direction of a car that had its driver's door open. The car, a Pontiac Firebird, had three bullet holes in its back window. No one was inside the car.

An armored vehicle was at the entrance of the apartments and SWAT team members were staging in tactical gear.

Plano and McKinney police, along with the DPS and the FBI, were also at the scene helping with the investigation.

The nearby Starwood Montessori School was put on lockdown during the incident and releasing students one at a time, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.