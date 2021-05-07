DPS trooper flown to San Antonio hospital after being struck by stolen ambulance, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO — A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was taken to a San Antonio hospital as a precaution Friday afternoon after their unit crashed with a stolen ambulance in La Salle County, according to authorities.

Erick Estrada, a spokesperson for the Texas Highway Patrol, said they received a call from Webb County deputies saying the ambulance was taken from a local tourist center. The crash unfolded as the suspect was being pursued by law enforcement; it's unclear if the trooper in question was helping to apprehend the suspect, or if they happened to be driving in the area.