Don't Mess With Texas launches song competition, anti-litter theme song

Are you a musician? Do you want to sing a song for a good cause?

TEXAS, USA — Don't mess with Texas has started a new contest to find the next anti-litter theme song.

The 'Lone Star Song Search' is looking for all Texans to compose their best hit song and compete for prizes.

There will be two winners picked from two different categories and the prizes will be given out by iHeart Media, Guitar Center and the School of Rock.

“The contest is an exciting way for Texans to add their voice to Don’t mess with Texas,” says Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don’t mess with Texas campaign. “We are seeking fresh and unique songs, written by Texans, to creatively communicate the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.”

The contest is open to all Texas residents ages 13 and above. Contestants must submit an original song that is longer than 30 seconds.

To be eligible for the prizes, the song must be sent to Don't mess with Texas by 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2020.

The two category that the winners will be picked from all Best Original Song and Best Original Song by a musician or band of the currently enrolled at the School of Rock.