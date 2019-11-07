The Comal County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a 29-year-old San Antonio man.

Robert Chavezcelis was last seen near the Guadalupe River in the 4500 block of River Rd in New Braunfels. The sheriff's department says that the New Braunfels Dive Team is assisting deputies and Canyon Lake Fire/EMS in searching for Chavezcelis.

Chavezcelis is described by officials as having black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'9" and weighs around 150 lbs and was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Comal County Sheriff's Office at 830-620-3400.