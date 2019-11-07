The Comal County Sheriff's Office says search crews found the body of a 29-year-old San Antonio man, a few hours after initially saying he had gone missing near the Guadalupe River.

Robert Chavezcelis had been last seen near the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels. Dive teams assisted in the search for him, and officials say his death appears to have been from accidental drowning. A medical examiner must still provide an official cause of death.

Comal County authorities are investigating the incident.