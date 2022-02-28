District 23 | Rep. Tony Gonzales attempts to fend off challengers for seat

Election Day for the Texas primary is Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), who is the incumbent of District 23, which stretches from southwest San Antonio to far west Texas, all nearing the Texas-Mexico border, is running for re-election.

Gonzales is on the ballot in the Republican primary on March 1, 2022.

Tony Gonzales served in the U.S. Navy from 1999 to 2019. Gonzales earned a master's degree in international relations and conflict resolution from American Public University in 2014 and a graduate certificate in legislative studies from Georgetown University. His career experience includes working as a cryptologist with the U.S. Navy

Here are the other Republican candidates looking to challenge Tony Gonzales:

Alma Arredondo-Lynch: Earned a doctorate in dental surgery in 1988 from the University of Texas. Arrendondo-Lynch's career experience includes working as a dentist.

Alia Garcia-Ureste: Career experience includes working as a registered nurse. Garcia-Ureste has served on the Texas Holocaust & Genocide Commission and on the board of directors of the Sephardic Anusim Cultural Heritage Resource Center

Election Day for the Texas primary is Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Click here for a sample ballot and list of polling locations.