NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 14 in Nacogdoches.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, a school counselor reached out to authorities to report a child had been sexually abused by Ronnie Ree Roberts Jr.

The sheriff's office launched an investigation while Harold's House did a forensic interview and a sane exam. Investigators believe the abuse happened over several years.

The Glenn Heights Police Department arrested Roberts and booked him into the Nacogdoches County Jail Monday.

Roberts is charged with continuous sexual assault of a child and prohibited sexual conduct. His bond was set at 115,000.