CPS Energy briefs council on power generation plan with goal to phase out coal in five years

To power the city through 2030—the utility gave its recommendation for a plan to combine natural gas, solar, wind and energy storage, phasing out coal by 2028.

SAN ANTONIO — Soon—CPS Energy’s Board of Trustees will decide how it powers the greater San Antonio area in the medium to long term future.

Utility leaders told San Antonio City Council on Thursday about one of its likely plans to use both renewable and non-renewable energy for the next seven years.

One power method is going to be phased out completely.

“The clock is ticking, there’s urgency on our part…you don’t just flip a switch and a new power resource comes online,” CPS Energy CEO Rudy Garza provided the update.

To power the city through 2030—the utility’s Rate Advisory Committee gave its recommendation for a plan to combine natural gas, solar, wind and energy storage, phasing out coal in 2028.

Environmental groups like the Alamo Group of the Sierra Club are mostly happy with the plan.

“We are gratified to get rid of coal by 2028, this is something that’s going to be good for the citizens of San Antonio in many different respects. We are disheartened though we will be depending on natural gas,” Alan Montemayor, chair of the group said during his public comment.

As part of this plan, the coal burning Spruce Plant 1 could be closed down in 2028 and Spruce 2, both located along Calaveras Lake could be converted to generate gas in 2027, and retire in 2065.

According to their presentation, the move would require approval from ERCOT and the Board of Trustees.

The utility’s rate advisory committee recommended this plan, called P2, over P9, that focused on renewable energy and a hard transition from gas-generated power. According to CPS documents there would be reliability and financial risks associated with P9.

Councilwoman Ana Sandoval pointed out that CPS Energy and other utilities paid exorbitant prices for natural gas during Winter Storm Uri.

“When you look at the impact of, on reliability during extreme events, that’s where P2 and P9 diverge,” Garza stated. Documents state that under P2, the utility would have less financial risk during extreme weather conditions compared to the P9 plan. Documents state that buying energy from the market could be very expensive.

The City of San Antonio has a plan to be carbon neutral by 2050, and the utility states growth in the community would require an additional 115 megawatts per year of power.