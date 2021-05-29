Comal River temporarily closed after overnight, morning rain

Heavy rains overnight have caused an increased flow of water in the Comal River, with the current river flow (as of this release) measuring approximately 485cfs with poor water clarity and debris along the riverbanks and at the Tube Chute dam.



Therefore, by order of the New Braunfels Chief of Police Keith Lane, the Comal River in New Braunfels is temporarily closed for recreation. City officials will reevaluate river conditions on Sunday morning (05-30-21) to determine when river recreation can resume.



It should be noted that forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting additional thunderstorm possibilities and those ongoing weather factors will play a role in future decisions made by city officials.