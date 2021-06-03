Comal River temporarily closed after heavy rainfall

City officials will reportedly reassess the river Friday morning to determine if the river can open to the public.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The Comal River in New Braunfels is temporarily closed Thursday after heavy rain led to an increased flow of water in the river.

On Thursday evening, the New Braunfels Police Department said the current river flow is "measuring over 400cfs with poor water clarity and debris along the riverbanks and at the Tube Chute dam."

This comes after the river was closed Saturday due to heavy rainfall. Our KENS 5 weather team has your latest forecast here. If the rain continues, future closures of the river could occur.

