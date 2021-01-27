Comal County deputy, Marine veteran dies suddenly, sheriff's office says

Detective Christopher Parra was a Combat Marine Veteran who joined the Comal County Sheriff's Office in July of 2015.

SAN ANTONIO — The Comal County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that a deputy had died in what the office referred to as a "sudden passing."

CCSO said Detective Christopher Parra joined the sheriff's office in July of 2015 after serving in the U.S. Marines. Parra was honorably discharged in 2014 as a Sergeant.

CCSO said they will remember the Combat Marine Veteran "always," and to "keep his family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers."

Funeral arrangements for Parra are pending.