Comal County deputy, Marine veteran dies suddenly, sheriff's office says

SAN ANTONIO — The Comal County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that a deputy had died in what the office referred to as a "sudden passing."
CCSO said Detective Christopher Parra joined the sheriff's office in July of 2015 after serving in the U.S. Marines. Parra was honorably discharged in 2014 as a Sergeant.
CCSO said they will remember the Combat Marine Veteran "always," and to "keep his family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers."
Funeral arrangements for Parra are pending.