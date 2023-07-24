Clock is ticking for Gov. Abbott to remove buoys installed in Rio Grande

The Federal Government says it will take legal action if he does not remove them by 1 p.m. Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA —

The clock is ticking for Governor Abbott to remove buoys he ordered installed along the border in the Rio Grande.

He has until 1 p.m. Monday to remove them, or the Federal Government will take legal action. This was Governor Greg Abbott’s attempt to limit illegal border crossings.

However, critics are calling the move inhumane, saying migrants could get hurt by the buoys. Two weeks ago, the floating barriers were installed along the river.

The 4-foot wide spheres are also located next to newly installed razor wire in the Rio Grande.

Last Thursday, the Department of Justice sent a letter to the governor saying his actions to install bouys near Eagle Pass "violate federal law".

The governor responded the next day with a tweet saying Texas has "sovereign authority" to defend its border.

Some lawmakers are criticizing the barriers. Others say addressing immigration reform is the best route forward.

"It's barbaric treatment , it's extreme cruelty, there's no need for that kind of cruelty, that's something jim you would expect to see, in a country like North Korea," said Congressman Castro.

I would be happy to host the President of the United States in Eagle Pass and walk through this situation," said Congressman Tony Gonzales. "To me, congress has to solve this because we've been waiting on a president for decades to solve this, and it's not gonna be solved."

In response to the border crisis, Congressman Tony Gonzales introduced an act which he says would focus on legal immigration and has bi-partisan support.

The governor has until 1 p.m. to remove the barriers.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.