SEGUIN, Texas — The City of Seguin has selected their next Chief of Police.

Terry Nichols is a 25-year veteran of municipal law enforcement, according to a Facebook post from the City.

Nichols has served as the Chief of Police for the city of Brownwood, TX since 2016. Prior to that role, Nichols had been a member of the San Marcos Police Department for 21 years until he retired in 2010.

The City says Nichols' first day as police chief will be April 22.