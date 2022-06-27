City of Schertz announces new police department chief

The City will officially swear in James Lowery into the new position at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Schertz Council Chambers.

SCHERTZ, Texas — The City of Schertz announced the appointment of a new police chief.

"Chief Lowery brings over 39 years of demonstrated law enforcement and leadership experience to Schertz. He has a proven track record of developing effective partnerships with diverse citizen groups, and demonstrates the pillars of procedural justice: fairness, voice, transparency, and impartiality as the cornerstone of law enforcement," the press release says.

The release says he has gained numerous awards like the SWAT Award and the Honor Guard Award. He started his career in 1983 with the Arlington Police Department.