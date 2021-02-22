City of Kerrville lifts boil water notice

Run water for at least five minutes to clear stagnant water from the lines, and water in water heaters should be replaced as well.

SAN ANTONIO — On Sunday evening, the City of Kerrville lifted a Boil Water Notice that had been in place for five days due to the winter storm.

"Through the diligent work of the city’s Public Works staff over the weekend, the City of Kerrville has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the potable water distributed to the public, and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use," officials said in a release.

City of Kerrville lifting Boil Water Notice

