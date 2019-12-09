CIBOLO, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from August 20.

The mayor of Cibolo has been arrested again as he nears a re-election bid.

According to booking information from the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office, Stan "Stosh" Boyle was taken into custody Thursday. He was charged with Aggravated Perjury and Tampering with Government Documents with Intent to Defraud.

The mayor's total bond was set at $20,000; Boyle released from custody Thursday.

Boyle was previously arrested in July and charged with tampering with records. His arrest came days after a KENS 5 report about his eligibility to lead the city after a 1998 federal conviction.

The 1998 federal conviction was for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute MDA, also known as the drug Ecstasy. Boyle pleaded guilty to the charges and served probation.

In August, City Council voted to allow Boyle to remain on the job. At that time, Boyle said he was still planning to run for reelection.

The mayoral election for the city of Cibolo will be held for November 5.

