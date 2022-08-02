Bodies of 3 missing Texas children found in pond

The three children were reported missing Friday night. Dive teams discovered their bodies in the pond Saturday morning.

CASS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three missing children were found in a pond in Cass County over the weekend, according to authorities.

Agencies were searching for the children who were initially reported missing Friday night.

The three children were recovered Saturday morning by divers after clothing was found near a private pond near a home near Atlanta on Saturday.

Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe told KHOU 11 News the investigation was turned over to the Texas Rangers, who are expected to release a statement on the incident Tuesday.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, along with Rowe's office and emergency services with Cass County, were called to look for the children Friday night.

Game wardens began their search with K-9 units around the pond, which was 200 yards away from the home, according to Lt. Jason Jones.

"Close to the pond, we found a pair of tennis shoes right next to the water," Jones told KTBS. "We had the family members identify that was one of the girls' tennis shoes that was missing."

Authorities haven't determined what led up to their disappearance, but Jones said he speculates that the kids may have just been playing.

"In rural areas, kids play," Jones said. "You know, I'm speculating they were just outside playing and ended up missing."

Jones said divers were called in to help after footprints were found in the mud leading into the water.