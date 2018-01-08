SAN ANTONIO — It's the calm before the storm at the Bexar County Elections Office.

Tuesday, we have a special election for State Senate District 19. That special election has 8 candidates vying to fill Carlos Uresti's seat. One third of the county is voting, but not every voter is clear on what's on the ballot.

"Because the campaigns are already gearing up for November, people are getting a lot of information on the two U.S. Senate candidates,” Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said.

That's right - Senator Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke have been campaigning across the state. You may have gotten texts asking for your support.

Callanen says if you don't want the message, contact the campaigns, not Bexar County.

"We never give phone numbers or emails that's against the law for us,” she said.

Her advice? Vote early!

"You will be dropped off that list within 48 hours,” she said. "Campaigns don’t spend money to get the names of people who've already voted."

And call the campaign or text them back, asking them to stop the messages.

Back in her office, Callanen says voters can expect campaigning to intensify come the fall.

"That’s when they're going to be making the calls, that's when they're going to be sending the campaign literature into their homes."

And if you're annoyed, take action. That's the only way to put the calls, texts, and emails on hold.

© 2018 KENS