Calls for AC service up as temperatures hit triple digits in San Antonio

One AC maintenance company had as many as 90 calls in a single day as a heat wave takes over Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — There is a scorching heat wave in San Antonio.

For the first time this year, temperatures are expected to hit triple digits on Tuesday afternoon. Kicking off what will likely be a long and hot summer head in South Texas.

AC maintenance companies are staying busy as calls for service and repairs are up to keep folks cool. The phones at Jon Wayne Service Company have been ringing.

"Our guys are running 100 miles per hour trying to get out there and get to everybody's home,' said Brent Christopher, a certified service advisor.

Recently, as many as ninety calls have come in on a single day. Christopher said it's due to the temperatures rising.

"The calls stay steady all through the summer. You know, you get folks out there that try to say, 'well, you know, I'll just put it off a little bit,'" he said.

Put off routine maintenance that is.

Christopher said this can be taken care of by having a certified and trained technician come out to your home and do a full maintenance on the system yearly.

Technicians over at Quarter Moon Plumbing & AC are busy, too. In hot weather, Service Manager Greg Frederick said it's good to check condensation lines, replace filters and clean exposed coils.

"Homeowners can do regular maintenance, too, by spraying the outside system down with water to flush out the debris," Frederick said.

He said this can be done while the unit isn't running and with cold water.

"You can spray it down for five to ten minutes to get all of the dirt and debris out," he said.