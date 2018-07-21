LAREDO, Texas — Border agents said that rescues of undocumented immigrants traveling across the border have increased due to weather conditions.

Early Saturday morning, a dispatcher at the Duval County Sheriff’s Office alerted agents working at the Hebbronville Border Patrol station about two individuals in need of medical attention who were lost in a brushy area, the news release stated.

One woman, a Guatemalan National, was located through cell phone GPS coordinates and was treated with IV fluids for dehydration. The woman then led the agents to a male on a nearby ranch land with whom she said she had been traveling.

Jim Hogg Sheriff’s Office and a medical team responded to the scene and found the man, a 34-year-old Guatemalan National, deceased.

“This rescue illustrates the importance of having agents trained as first responders as a response to mitigate the growing number of injuries and migrant deaths along our nation’s border,” Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said.

The Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORNSTAR) coordinated with the National Guard Helicopter in the rescue. Authorities said that Guatemalan consulate was notified and the woman was taken to the station for processing.

