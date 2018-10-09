MISSION, Texas — Early Friday morning, U.S. Border Patrol agents near McAllen responded to a report of several people loading a white Suburban with bundles of marijuana south of Mission, Texas.

As officials approached, the driver sped away in an attempt to evade, striking a Border Patrol vehicle in the process. The driver lost control of the vehicle and came to a stop when he drove off a levee road.

The driver and passenger attempted to flee the scene, but agents apprehended them, according to a Border Patrol statement. Agents identified the driver and passenger as Mexican juveniles illegally present in the United States.

Inside the Suburban, agents discovered 59 bricks of marijuana weighing more than 1,000 pounds and worth more than $800,000.

