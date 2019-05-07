DEL RIO, Texas — U.S Border Patrol agents have apprehended over 1,000 Haitian immigrants since June 10 in the Del Rio Sector, the department said in a release Friday.

Prior to June 10, Border Patrol reported taking 17 Haitian immigrants into custody. Since then, a group of over 100 Haitians were arrested on June; a group of over 200 were taken into custody on June 22.

“Our agents are seeing a rise in Haitian nationals entering the country illegally which presents challenges that we are meeting head on,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “We will continue to do everything we can to care for these family units with small children.”

Over 230 of the apprehensions are minor children, according to Border Patrol.

RELATED: Border Patrol searching for missing 2-year-old in Rio Grande River