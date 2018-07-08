FALFURRIAS, Texas — A 30-year-old U.S. citizen is in custody Tuesday after a smuggling attempt was foiled in Falfurrias, about 90 miles west of Laredo.

Early Tuesday morning, U.S. Border Patrol agents inspected a vehicle with Fire/Emergency Medical Services markings. When the vehicle was referred to the secondary inspection area, the driver fled the checkpoint, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.

Agents pursued the vehicle, which eventually stopped, and several subjects bailed out. The driver, who is a United States citizen and three of the fleeing passengers were quickly apprehended. The passengers were determined to be Brazilian nationals who were in the U.S. illegally.

The incident is under further investigation.

